DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Drive-thru graduations begin in Durham on Thursday. The ceremonies will be held to honor the school district’s graduates as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevents traditional events.
City of Medicine Academy and J.D. Clement Early College will hold ceremonies at Southpoint Mall.
For those who can’t attend the drive-in event, it will be available to watch online. Wake County will begin holding similar events on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Durham Public Schools students and parents created a petition against the drive-by graduations.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham Public Schools begins drive-thru graduations on Thursday
- 570 workers test positive for COVID-19 at NC Tyson Foods plant
- Masks won’t be required for customers, but some restaurants will require them for employees
- NCAA weighs voluntary workout allowance amid push to offer fall sports
- Armed robbery suspect killed had initiated shooting with Raleigh police officers, report says