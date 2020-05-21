Durham Public Schools begins drive-thru graduations on Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Drive-thru graduations begin in Durham on Thursday. The ceremonies will be held to honor the school district’s graduates as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevents traditional events.

City of Medicine Academy and J.D. Clement Early College will hold ceremonies at Southpoint Mall.

For those who can’t attend the drive-in event, it will be available to watch online. Wake County will begin holding similar events on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Durham Public Schools students and parents created a petition against the drive-by graduations.

