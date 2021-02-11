Durham Public Schools board discusses next steps after bill requiring in-person learning moves forward

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hours after the state House of Representatives passed a bill that would require K-12 public school districts to offer in-person learning, Durham Public Schools Board of Education met to discuss its future Thursday night.

“Durham likes to lead the way, but it’s very likely that the general assembly will take our choice away,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of Durham Public Schools.

“We are developing plans just in case the General Assembly forces us to bring back everyone in person,” he explained.

Mubenga said during the work session that the original plan was to bring back students that are “self-contained” and English language learners by March.

In January, the school board voted for the district to remain in remote learning through the rest of the school year, hoping to bring students back by next school year.

“I’ve been impressed with DPS and the board. I’ve been impressed with them so far so I do have faith in them,” mentioned Moses Davenport.

Davenport is a father of two. He has a middle schooler and first grader in the school district.

“I know the end game is we do need to reopen schools, but my concern as a parent is the life and well-being of the faculty and the students,” he explained.

However, Bonnye Anthony, also a DPS parent, has concerns that are a bit different.

“We are doing the young children, the students in Durham County, a disservice without allowing them to go back into school. All children learn differently,” she stated.

Because Senate Bill 37 requires in-person learning to begin within 15 days of its passage, DPS is finalizing a plan for returning to school if the bill becomes law, the district wrote in a release.

It also writes, this plan includes surveying our families to determine their preferences for all students in grades PreK-12.

The survey will be available to families starting Monday, Feb. 15 through Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“We have been preparing in order to bring our students in-person. We are organized,” Mubenga said.