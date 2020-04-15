Durham Public Schools brings back feeding program after organizations step in to help

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, Durham Public Schools announced they will be resuming their feeding program after the district was forced to cancel it in early April.

DPS canceled the program after an employee at the meal distribution site at Bethesda Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district also said a lot of employees were taking emergency leave and they did not have enough workers to distribute the meals.

At the time, families told CBS 17 this had a negative impact on their communities.

“We appreciated it with the kids being here all the time,” said Tanya Kelley, a grandmother from Durham. “My concern is that people will get lost in the shuffle.”

But on Tuesday, district officials said DPS will be resuming the program on Thursday.

“We absolutely recognized that there is a need and when we had to curtail the old program, we were immediately trying to figure out, OK, now what?” said Chip Sudderth, a spokesperson for DPS.

Sudderth said the district is partnering with Durham County government, the DPS Foundation, and local restaurants to distribute meals twice a week.

“We’re all coming together to cook food, to prepare food, and to share food with children and their parents,” Sudderth said.

The district will be providing meals at 24 different sites in Durham, however, that is only about one-third of the sites the district distributed meals to in the old program.

Sudderth added that the district is not sure they will be able to provide as many meals as the last program.

He said it all depends on the donations and volunteers that come through.

“The amount of private donations and the amount of volunteers, those are all going to be important pieces of how far this can go,” Sudderth said. “We can’t do this alone, we have partners that have become part of the solution.”

Sudderth said the district will be working with the Durham County Public Health Department to make sure all workers have the necessary protective wear when distributing the meals.

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Mondays and Thursdays:

11 a.m – 12:30 p.m.:

o Bethesda Elementary, 2009 S. Miami Blvd.

o Eno Valley Elementary, 117 Milton Road

o Githens Middle, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Road

o R.N. Harris Elementary, 1520 Cooper St.

o Hillside High, 3727 Fayetteville St.

o Parkwood Elementary, 5207 Revere Rd.

o Sandy Ridge Elementary, 1417 Old Oxford Highway

Noon – 1:30 p.m.:

o Burton Elementary, 1500 Mathison St.

o Lakeview School, 3507 Dearborn Drive

o Shepard Middle, 2401 Dakota St.

o Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, 800 Clayton Road

o Southwest Elementary, 2320 Cook Road

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesdays and Fridays:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

o Brogden Middle, 1001 Leon St.

o Eastway Elementary, 610 Alston Ave.

o Glenn Elementary, 2415 E. Geer St.

o Holt Elementary, 4019 Holt School Road

o Y.E. Smith Elementary, 2410 E. Main St.

o C.C. Spaulding Elementary, 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Noon – 1:30 p.m.:

o Club Blvd. Elementary, 400 W. Club Blvd.

o Hillandale Elementary, 2730 Hillandale Road

o Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St.

o KIPP Durham, 1107 Holloway St.

o Maureen Joy Charter School, 107 S. Driver St.

o Lakewood Middle, 2119 Chapel Hill Road

