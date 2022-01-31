5 students taken to hospital after crash involving Durham Public Schools bus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Five students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a Durham Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Snow Hill and Toredge roads, which is in the county, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

A CBS 17 crew on scene observed a black BMW sedan that had run off the road. Authorities said it had collided with the bus.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the crash.

