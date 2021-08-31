Durham Public Schools bus routes delayed due to ‘significant’ shortage of drivers Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools school bus routes will be delayed on Tuesday due to a “significant number of driver absences,” according to the district.

An alert sent out by DPS this morning said that routes will be delayed due to the “significant” shortage of drivers.

The district is advising parents to download the “Here Comes the Bus” app to get updates on where their child’s bus is.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message on the DPS website reads.

District officials did not say if school start times will be delayed or if tardiness or absences will be excused.

Today’s issues come as districts across the Triangle and the entire country are experiencing bus driver shortages.

Some districts, such as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, have offered up to $2,000 in bonuses in order to hire more drivers.