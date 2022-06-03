DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools Class of 2022 has been offered over $66 million in scholarship awards with over $18 million of that total earned by students at the district’s four specialty high schools.

City of Medicine Academy, J.D. Clement Early College at NCCU, New Tech High School and Middle College High School at Durham Tech earned over $18.6 million in scholarship money. District graduation ceremonies began last week and will continue through June 14.

“Our Durham Public Schools students never cease to amaze us with their tenacity and determination to graduate with excellence,” said Dr. Nakia Hardy, Deputy Superintendent. “When schools reopened this school year, our students demonstrated a spirit of determination which has been rewarded with $66,181,767 in scholarship winnings. We salute the class of 2022, and wish them well.”

Tomeka Ward-Satterfield, K-12 Director of Counseling for the district, says the scholarship totals remind the district each year of the collaborative role that counselors, teachers and staff play with the students’ families as they strive to reach their graduation goals and objectives.

“For our students, this total symbolizes the culmination of their hard work and academic, athletic and leadership excellence demonstrated over the course of their high school careers. This scholarship total is the shining example of the village that surrounds our students in Durham Public Schools,” said Ward-Satterfield.