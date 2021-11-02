Durham Public Schools co-hosting virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines for kids

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is co-hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday night to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The town hall will be a chance for parents and community members to hear from local pediatricians about Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The event is being held in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Durham County Department of Public Health, Chapel Hill Pediatrics, W.A.R.4Life, the ABC Science Collaborative and other local community organizations.

“With the recent news that the FDA has approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger students and with CDC approval expected soon, it is critical we educate and encourage our community to get students vaccinated from this awful virus,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, DPS Superintendent. “This virtual town hall will allow our families to hear from local medical experts and get answers to many of their questions.”

The town hall will feature Dr. Charlene Wong of NCDHHS, as well as Dr. Mary Cooley and Dr. Mary Braithwaite of Chapel Hill Pediatrics.

“There is so much misinformation being spread out in our communities when it comes to this important breakthrough in the fight against COVID,” said Braithwaite. “As the mother of three DPS students, I want to ensure that every family has the opportunity to be protected from the serious complications that can come from this disease and getting students vaccinated is the most effective way to protect our kids.”

The town hall begins at 7 p.m. If you would like to participate, click here and then click on the Zoom link on the COVID-19 tab.

You can also watch on Facebook Live, YouTube and on public access channel 4.

Families with questions can email them before the event.