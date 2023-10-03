Durham, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools (DPS) will participate in Walk and Roll to School Day activities throughout October to encourage the Safe Routes to School programming. The event kicks off in Durham and nationwide on Wednesday.

More than 30,000 students walk into Durham Public Schools every day. For many students, school begins while traveling to school, long before the bell rings for the first class.

In an effort to commit to safe, efficient and sustainable school travel, the DPS Board of Education approved a resolution for Safe Routes to School (SRTS).

Walk and Roll to School promotes physical activity, sustainable travel and strengthens connections. Some DPS schools want students and families to either walk, bike or roll to school together. Others may choose to host an event on their school campus.

Elementary schools hosting off campus events usually gather between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. to travel to school in time for the 7:45 a.m. bell time.

Many schools arrange for modified school bus routes to allow bus riders to participate as well. A brief listing of events follows:

Oct. 4: Morehead Montessori gathering at Orchard Park and

Oct. 4: Lakewood gathering at the Lakewood Shopping Center on Chapel Hill Road.

Oct. 5: E.K. Powe gathering at Oval Park.

Oct. 11: Club Boulevard gathering at Northgate Park.

Oct. 20: Pearsontown gathering at Solite Park.

Oct. 31: Eastway from Save-A-Lot on Alston Avenue.

Additional schools celebrating on campus and off campus throughout the month are:

Merrick-Moore, Burton, R.N. Harris, Glenn, Oak Grove, Y.E. Smith, C.C. Spaulding, Mangum, Little River, Spring Valley, and Holt.

Bike Durham advocates for safe and affordable transportation, partnering with DPS to help organize and promote events at individual schools throughout the month.