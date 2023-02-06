DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In October, eager young faces filled the cafeteria at Spring Valley Elementary.

The young girls were there to learn more about the We Are QUEENS program.

Just like Luc LiMarroquin and other students did at Holt Elementary School a couple of weeks earlier.

“I actually joined because I heard it was to help me make more friends and to learn more about leadership,” Luc said.

We Are QUEENS is a newer program within Durham Public Schools.

“Well, at this age this is when kids start to learn and determine who they are. They start learning about their culture and to have opportunities to share. So, this is the time to do it,” said Dr. Donya Jones.

Jones is the principal at Holt Elementary. The program kicked off in the fall.

Back in 2017, Durham Public Schools’ Equity Affairs Office started the We Are KINGS program. The goal was to promote empowerment among students of color. Other goals were to lower suspension rates, increase attendance, literacy and graduation rates.

A couple of years later, in 2020, We Are QUEENS was established. There are more than 60 KINGS and QUEENS programs throughout the district.

“What kind of changes are going to take place? So, I’m excited to see that,” said Tashecka Davis.

Davis, a counselor at Holt Elementary, has spent a lot of time planning and heading up the program at the school.

She said the girls are hard at work doing community service and hosting events. They are paired with mentors.

Davis said another important aspect is having those important conversations.

“I’m trying best to instill in their heads ‘no, be like yourself.’ Everyone has something special about them that you can bring to the table,” she explained.

While it’s just starting at Holt Elementary, fourth grader Saysah Bratcher said she’s already learned a valuable lesson.

“Fourth graders all don’t go to the same recess. So, I got to see an enemy of mine and we started becoming friends. It helped us,” she said.

In October, 70 students showed up for the We Are QUEENS interest meeting at Holt Elementary. The program eventually took in nearly 60 students.

For students who don’t get in, the school does another mentoring program to help bridge them into We Are QUEENS.

