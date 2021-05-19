Durham Public Schools focusing on getting COVID-19 vaccinations to students between ages 12 and 15

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Now that shots are going into the arms of kids between the ages of 12 and 15, Durham Public Schools along with several community partners are focusing on vaccinating students.

“We want every student whose parent wants the child to be vaccinated to be vaccinated that’s our goal that every student possible comes to school next year fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Chip Sudderth, chief communications officer for Durham public schools (DPS).

DPS students in that age group and their families can get the first dose of the Pfizer shot Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hillside High School and Githens Middle School as the push for a normal return to school continues.

“As people are coming back to the classroom people are excited about it, they want to feel even more secure about it and vaccinations are the key to that,” said Sudderth.

NCDHHS data shows kids between the ages of 12 and 17 account for 37% of people partially vaccinated for the week of May 10. As of Wednesday during the week of May 17, that age group makes up 39% of the state’s partially vaccinated population.

“It is likely and almost certain that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year and first quarter of 2022 that we will have enough information regarding safety and immunogenicity to be able to vaccinate children of any age,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Kids must have parental consent to get vaccinated. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here. Walk-ins are also accepted.

DPS did not have a specific number on how many doses would be available at the vaccination clinic Saturday.

Families who have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine can join in on a virtual town hall Wednesday at 7 p.m.