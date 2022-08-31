DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – With the school year ramping back up, hundreds of Durham families are still in need of after-school care.

Following a town hall in late July aimed at ways to help the increased need, Durham Public Schools has hired 41 new employees so far to cut down on a waitlist that topped 700 students over the summer.

A district spokesperson also said that the department of community engagement has started an internal referral program for employees who successfully recruit after-school staff.

Many local private programs are also seeing a spike in aftercare enrollment.

Lateisha Davis’ daughter was previously on a DPS waitlist before she enrolled with the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties.

“Especially being a single mother, it’s very significant and you end up just praying, ‘Lord, let me please get a slot for my baby’. Because I have to provide for my family,” Davis said. “Last year, I was faced with a lot of obstacles where we weren’t able to get in. So I’m really appreciative for this moment.”

The district is working with outside programs at the Boys and Girls Club, Durham Parks and Recreation Centers, YMCA and Aldersgate Church to get students from school.

“We have a partnership with DPS where they drop off some students here at the Boys and Girls Club and then we have vehicles that we own and we pick up children from a variety of schools throughout the county,” Jerome Levisy, the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Orange and Durham Counties said.

Even outside programs are feeling the pressure of hiring woes amid increased enrollment. Levisy said the Boys and Girls Club is serving twice the amount of students than at its previous location, however hiring remains the biggest barrier to accepting more kids.

“It’s staffing. We could accommodate 350 children (but) we just don’t have the staff. We do the best we can to attract staff, quality staff,” Levisy said. “We are all one big group of caregivers who are trying to provide a service that’s going to benefit children and their families.”

Evelyn Johnson, the director for preschool and after-school care at Aldersgate said they too have noticed an increased need for before and after-school programing.

“Until they can hire more staff at the schools, it’s going to take folks working together,” Johnson said. “We’ve had two years of being by ourselves and being away from people and our kids have suffered from it.”

Durham Parks and Recreation currently has a waiting list even after expanding operations this year, spokesperson Cynthia Booth said.

“In an effort to accommodate the additional need for afterschool spaces, DPR re-opened the program at the Walltown Park and Recreation Center,” Booth said.

Durham Public Schools still have 20 vacancies for before and after-school staff. For more information about employment, click here.