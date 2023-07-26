DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — Durham schools are looking to hire hundreds of people before the traditional school year starts next month.

Durham Public Schools director of talent acquisition, Michelle Hayes, said the district wants to fill roughly 200 vacancies for teachers and teacher assistants.

Hayes attributes most of the vacancies to teachers moving away or taking jobs outside the district.

“Relocation,” Hayes said. “I don’t know where they’re relocating to but there’s a lot of relocation taking place.”

Wednesday evening, recruiters for many of the district’s 56 schools came out looking for top talent during the district’s job fair.

“Trying to get those last minute vacancies filled,” Hayes said.

Lauren Norris grew up going to public schools in Durham. She said she wants to work for the same district that helped her with her speech as a child.

“I really want to be a speech therapist,” Norris said. “I’m just wanting to pursue helping other children, just like I needed help.”

A DPS janitorial employee, Deborrah Bailey, took a few years off and is now looking for a substitute, receptionist or meal services job.

“It’s in my heart, you know, and I want to do something,” Bailey said. “I need another year and a half for retirement purposes.”

Hayes said bus drivers are another top priority for the district.

They’re sweetening the deal with bonuses for new hires and those who keep showing up to work.

“For bus drivers who just come to work every day, good attendance, they get bonuses as well,” Hayes said. “So we have a lot of incentives for pretty much everyone”

Signing bonuses are also available for science, math and special education teachers.

Hayes said pay for bus drivers is more than $18 an hour, while teacher salaries start around $42,000 a year.

Open jobs can be found here.