DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Durham Public Schools announced it will host two COVID-19 clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be available at the events, according to a social media post.

The clinics will be at Lakewood Elementary School on April 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Southern High School on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (919) 283-9108.