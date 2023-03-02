DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a chance for students to be open and honest.

“I hear all the time that I should cut my hair off because it’s not professional. If I plan on doing something with my life, I should go with something more standard,” said Kellyn Stallings.

Stallings is a senior at Durham School of Technology High School. He plans to go to college and wants to be a real estate agent.

He was one of the panelists at the Holton Career and Resource Center in Durham sharing experiences Thursday evening.

“I know how I am and how I’m getting my stuff done (but) I still feel like people are going to count me out,” Stallings mentioned.

All because of his hairstyle.

It’s why Durham Public Schools put on the event, Off the Top: Kings and Their Crowns.

It was an opportunity for boys and men of color to share perspectives. The event was a part of the district’s CROWN Act week.

Across the United States, more than a dozen states have passed the CROWN Act.

The legislation bans employers from discrimination based on hairstyles — typically associated with African Americans.

“Me and my teacher Mr. Little actually talked about it in class and found out that Virginia passed the act and North Carolina still hasn’t,” said Michael Aguirre, Riverside High School senior.

Last week, a group of state lawmakers introduced House Bill 143, also known as the CROWN Act.

In 2021, Raleigh and Durham city leaders passed nondiscrimination ordinances that include protections from discrimination based on hairstyles.

As DPS wraps up CROWN Act week, Stallings hopes the message of equality continues to spread.

“I want them to see that us, even me as a student, is impacted by how the world is today,” Stallings stated.

Right now, HB 143 is in the hands of the rules committee. DPS’ CROWN Act week will continue through Tuesday, March 7.