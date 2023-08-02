DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is launching a new teacher recruitment program this school year.

The “Bull City Teacher Scholar Program” will include students in the education field from Durham Tech and North Carolina Central University. Students will receive a scholarship for up to $48,000 over four years and the district will pay for their Praxis certification test if they commit to teaching with DPS for four years.

“Once you get past four years, you pretty much have established your feel in that school and community so once when we get to that four year mark, our hope is they will continue and retire from the Durham public school system,” said Michelle Hayes, DPS executive director for talent acquisition.

Chaundra Clay, principal at the School for Creative Studies, tells CBS 17 she’s glad to have the recruiting help but she says teachers also need help finding affordable housing.

“I think it’s great that they have the $48,000 scholarship. I think they also need to make sure people have a place to stay when they come,” Clay said.

DPS said only Durham Tech students will participate this year, then it’ll expand to NCCU students in the 2024-25 school year.