Durham Public Schools moves to remote learning for Friday over gas shortage

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools said it is moving to remote learning on Friday over the gas shortage.

DPS said it will help reduce the need to commute to schools and district sites.

DPS’s meal distribution programs will continue as normal.

Central services and school employees will follow the district’s inclement weather protocol.

DPS said it is continuing to monitor this evolving situation closely and will provide updates if any additional changes to schedules occur.

Colonial Pipeline said it has begun to restart its system following last week’s ransomware attack.