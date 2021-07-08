Durham Public Schools offering $3,500 bonuses for new hires

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Back to school comes with a bonus for new hires at Durham Public Schools.

The district has more than 300 open positions, with bonuses up to $3,500; however, bonuses go up to $8,000 for tough-to-fill positions. The bonus is paid over three years.

DPS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Alvera Lesane said it’s “extremely hard” to find candidates, having to compete with other districts and corporations. She said the bonuses are a way to be competitive.

“We are looking to make sure that not only we are able to recruit the best candidates, but this is a three-year plan that we’re hoping to retain them well beyond those three years in Durham Public Schools,” Lesane said.

Lesane said the district has a range of openings including teachers, bus drivers, and office staff. She said 100 of the jobs are new, an effort to help close the COVID-19 learning gap.

“I wouldn’t say that COVID is the issue, I would say that COVID has increased the amount of recruitment that we need to do,” Lesane said.

Lesane said this is not the first time the district has offered hiring bonuses.

The district said the bonus money comes from COVID-19 relief funds. You can apply through the Durham Public Schools website.