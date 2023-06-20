DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When school is out for the summer, it can be difficult for some students to find consistent meals.

On top of that, Takia Lawson said money is tight. She has two children, including a three-month-old.

“For him, milk is high,” she said. “Diapers and stuff are high, like wipes and stuff. Everything’s getting higher these days.”

A free-for-all food service in Durham helps her cut out one of those costs. Tuesday opened this year’s DPS summer meal program.

“They get with other kids, free meals, it’s just a place to come to have fun,” Lawson said.

With 59 sites serving lunch across Durham County, the program lasts through August 4.

First-grader Brayden White enjoyed his hot dog while spending time with friends at the Oxford Manor site.

“Because I had fun,” he said.

Different from previous years, children must eat their food on site. DPS Director of School Nutrition James Keaten said in 2022, about 7,000 to 8,000 children were served per day. This summer, that number is expected to drop to about 3,600 each day.

“We’re expecting lower capacity this year, but we still want the kids to come out, even if people have to help them drive them here,” Keaten said. “I want them to just come in, enjoy their meal, be like every other student and just have a good day.”

Lawson and her kids will be there for lunch every weekday.

“Meeting new people every day, new kids they haven’t seen before and then getting to play,” she said.

According to Keaten, there may be an eligibility requirement at some sites located at summer camps. Lunch is served at every site, while some places also dish out breakfast. Keaten said most operate five days a week.

To find a meal site near you, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.