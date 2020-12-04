Durham Public Schools Pre-K through 5th-grade families can now opt into in-person learning for spring semester

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Dec. 4-18, parents of Durham Public Schools pre-K through fifth-grade students may choose to send their child to school for in-person learning for the second semester, a release from the county said.

The decision is pending the DPS Board of Education’s final approval and the reduction of community spread of COVID-19 to less than four percent for two weeks.

Families are being asked to take a few moments to complete this form to update their preference for learning.

Students will remain in remote instruction for the rest of this school year unless a form is completed with the request to return to school for in-person learning.

If a parent submitted a form earlier this semester indicating their student(s) preference for remote learning through Ignite Online Academy and wish to remain remote, they do not have to resubmit a form, DPS said.

Families will receive a call from their school in the coming days to assist in completing the form. If they wish to complete the form in person, they may do so at the DPS Central Services Building in downtown Durham or the DPS Staff Development Center on Friday, December 11, Tuesday, December 15, Wednesday, December 16 and Thursday, December 17. Hours for in-person support are available on the DPS website.

Full details about the school system’s return can be found here.