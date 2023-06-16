DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — James Keaten has a personal connection to this time of the year.

“I was one of those kids that was in a family in need. I grew up in rural Maine. My mom was on food stamps raising kids by herself,” he explained.

Keaten said he was once a recipient of free meals during the summer.

Now, as the director of Child Nutrition for Durham Public Schools, he’s working to help families in the same position.

“We start about February getting everything ready,” Keaten said.

Starting next week, Durham Public Schools along with other school districts statewide, will begin summer food service programs.

It’s a program that provides free meals for children up to 18. This year, Keaten says there are some changes.

“The past couple of summers we were under waivers where we didn’t have to follow-up all of the federal rules. So, we were able to do non-congregate feeding. Which meant that families could pick up their meal and go home and eat. This summer we are not allowed to do that anymore. People have to eat on site,” he explained.

It also means they will not be able to go out to communities and hand out food.

Keaten said with the change it will probably significantly reduce the number of kids that come out.

He also said with there being 59 sites, many of them near bus routes, that he hopes it’ll make it easier for families.

“We encourage people to, if they got people in the neighborhood, they know that need help drive them to a site,” stated Keaten.

This also marks the final summer for the Pandemic EBT program, which has provided meals to more than 1.6 million children over the past three years.

For more information on summer food service programs near you, you can go to the No Kid Hungry website.

Pandemic EBT link – NCDHHS Announces P-EBT Updates and Summer 2023 Information