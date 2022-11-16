DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mackenzie Scott, who was previously married to Jeff Bezos, donated $18 million to Durham Public Schools on Wednesday.

“Ms. Scott’s recent gifts to public and charitable organizations have been focused on fostering equity, opportunity, and achievement for American communities,” Dr. Pascal Mubenga, the Superintendent of Durham Public Schools, said in a statement on the school system‘s website. “We are pleased and humbled that Ms. Scott has taken note of DPS’s commitment to embrace, educate, and empower each student.”

The school system said it will work with the Durham Public Schools Board of Education and administration to determine how to use the grant funds.

The donation comes after DPS “saw its highest rate of academic growth in eight years in the 2021-22 school year, with 86.5 percent of schools meeting or exceeding year-to-year academic growth expectations,” according to the school system’s website.