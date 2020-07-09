Durham Public Schools superintendent to host virtual town hall regarding fall reopening

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to share more details about the plan for DPS to welcome students back this fall.

The Spark Reopening Task Force, which includes school leaders, teachers, and health professionals, has been working to determine how learning and teaching will happen for the 2020-21 school year.

The school system’s return-to-school options include providing full in-person learning for pre-K through 8th grade, as well as in-person instruction for other students with IEPs and English learners. There is also an online option for pre-K through 8th-grade students and educators seeking learning and teaching from home, and a similar online learning program for students in grades 9-12.

Representatives from each school, as well as members of the Durham community, have been invited to attend the town hall. Due to capacity constraints, the number of attendees has been limited.

Anyone can watch the livestream via the Durham Public Schools YouTube channel for English or the Durham Public Schools Facebook page for Spanish.

Members of the public who would like to submit questions for advance consideration may do so through this form.