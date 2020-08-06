Durham Public Schools suspends student driver’s education program indefinitely

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools leaders decided Wednesday to suspend the student Driver’s Education program indefinitely.

The decision comes after school leaders made the choice to begin the upcoming school year under “Plan C” with remote/online instruction for the first nine weeks of school.

“Once conditions improve and are favorable for our students and instructors, we will provide details for a safe and efficient restart to the program,” a statement from the school system said.

According to DPS, students who have completed the classroom portion of Driver’s Education as of spring 2020 and are awaiting “in-car” instruction, will be given first priority in completing this portion of the program.

School leaders say an online course for the classroom portion of the program is currently being developed and is tentatively scheduled to launch during the first semester of this school year.