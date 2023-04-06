DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools will host a job fair for teachers and staff on Saturday.

The job fair will take place at Hillside High School from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are seeking people who have a passion for public education, regardless of the role you’re seeking. We want teachers, bus drivers, instructional assistants, and custodians who value excellence and professionalism,” said Michelle Hayes, the executive director of talent acquisition and employee appreciation. “Everyone in Durham Public Schools is responsible for our students’ success.”

Interested candidates should visit the district’s website to sign up.