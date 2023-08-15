DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Back in late July, Durham Public Schools needed to fill roughly 200 vacancies at a summer job fair.

Deborrah Bailey was there looking for work after taking a break for a few years.

“It’s in my heart, you know, and I want to do something,” she said. “I need another year-and-a-half for retirement purposes.”

A few weeks after that event, the number of district job vacancies is falling.

DPS is looking to hire about 135 teachers and staff members before the start of the fall semester.

“Right now, a lot of the schools are looking at finding certified subs,” DPS Director of Talent Acquisition Michelle Hayes said. “We have over 1,300 subs in our system.”

Hayes said the district is still in need of elementary teachers and instructional assistants. She said there are science and math vacancies, which have been the toughest to fill.

“Then, we have Spanish positions,” Hayes said. “The Spanish position has been more challenging than usual to hire.”

Hayes said the district’s plan is to hire subs and adjust schedules to meet the need.

The hope is that some people will come out of retirement to help. So even with more than 100 jobs available, she said DPS is doing its best to make sure students have sufficient resources.

“That number is steadily decreasing because we’re in the process of processing recommendations,” Hayes said. “So once all that has been processed, that number will go down.”

The starting pay for DPS teachers is roughly $42,000 and there will be a number of pop-up recruitment fairs this week.

View the district’s website for more information on available jobs.