DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery.

On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse.

They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah Road outside the Comfort Inn University Durham-Chapel Hill.

(Photos from the Durham Police Department)

If you have any information, call Investigator Osborne at 919-560-4582, ext. 29241 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.