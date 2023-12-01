DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As children play in Durham’s Walltown Park, lead contamination is marked in the soil just feet away.

Those elevated levels were also confirmed in August throughout areas of East End, East Durham, Lyon and Northgate parks.

Walltown neighborhood resident Danielle Doughman believes the city’s current research is incomplete.

“They missed more than half of the playgrounds where our most vulnerable and youngest members of Durham play,” Doughman said.

Now that Durham qualifies for the state’s Pre-Regulatory Landfill Program, it will receive additional resources and funding to fix the parks.

Representatives from the program are set to complete more research at all five locations.

“Funding for remediation work is a major goal and it will be a key triumph, I think, particularly from state and federal sources,” incoming Durham City Council member Nate Baker said.

What that treatment process looks like remains unclear, but the surveyors are looking at drinking wells and schools nearby that may have been impacted.

Some community members have more ideas.

“The gold standard for park cleanup… would be removing contaminated soil, putting it in a hazard waste dump and bringing in clean, fresh soil,” Doughman said.

The city reports it will provide an update in early 2024 with community meetings.

“We want the parks open and the parks to be safe,” Doughman added.

Certain parts of the five parks are still fenced off from the public.