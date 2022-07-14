DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham’s General Services Department is asking residents to give their input on the design and amenities of the Durham Rail Trail project.

The Durham Rail Trail is a 1.8-mile, multi-use trail that will utilize the Norfolk and Southern rail bed for walking and biking from North Durham to Downtown.

Once the project is finished, users can connect to major transit stations, explore nature or connect to the nearby Ellerbe Creek Trail and American Tobacco Trail, a release said.

“Once completed, this project will connect residents to jobs, businesses, homes, public art, other trails and transit centers in the heart of Durham,” Senior Project Manager Rod Florence with the City of Durham General Services Department said. “Access to open space, nature and recreation are also beneficial to the wellbeing of our residents both now and in the future.”

The City’s General Services Department and design consultants are hosting multiple events for residents to explore the trail’s character and give their input on design issues, the release said.

The following sessions include:

In-Person with Virtual Access Public Meeting #1: Project Introduction, Engagement Schedule, Work to Date, and Input Needed

Wednesday, July 20 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Durham Armory, 212 Foster St.

Join on Zoom

In-Person Workshop #1 – Amenities: Public Art, Shelters, Cultural Markers, and Open Space

Tuesday, August 2 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Durham Station Transportation Overview Room, 515 Pettigrew St.



In-Person Workshop #2 – Connections: Streets, Mobility, Parking, Trailheads, and Destinations

Tuesday, August 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Durham Station Transportation Center Overview Room, 515 Pettigrew St.



In-Person with Virtual Access Public Meeting #2: Feedback Summary from Three Previous Meetings with Design Response from Consultants

Wednesday, September 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Durham Armory, 212 Foster St.

Join on Zoom

Residents are also encouraged to give their input through the project’s online survey, or by commenting on the project’s crowdsource map by August 20, the release said. The feedback will be included in the Sept. 28 public meeting.

The current project budget is $16.3 million, that covers design and construction costs of the trail. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and will proceed for 18 months through 2024.

For more information, visit the Durham Rail Trail website.