Durham ranks as 4th most educated city in America, new study says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bull City has something else to be proud of!

According to a new WalletHub report on “2020’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America“, Durham ranks as the fourth most educated city in America.

Only bested by Ann Arbor, MI (No. 1), San Jose, CA (No. 2), and Washington D.C. (No. 3), Durham received a total score of 79.72 out of 100 for their spot inside in the top 5 across America.

By comparison, Ann Arbor received a score of 94.23. WalletHub found that city’s metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 55.20 percent.

Home of universities like Duke, North Carolina Central, and UNC-Chapel Hill in nearby Chapel Hill, Durham tied Ann Arbor at the top for “highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders”.

The study says Durham is 3rd in the country for “highest average university quality”. By comparison, Raleigh was ranked 135th by WalletHub.

Durham ranks in the top 10 for “quality of education & attainment gap” (6th) and “educational attainment” (7th).

Other North Carolina cities appeared throughout the study’s list of 150 cities. Raleigh comes in at No. 12, Asheville is the only other inside the top 50 (No. 37).

Charlotte (No. 54), Greensboro (No. 97), Fayetteville (No. 101), Winston-Salem (No. 113), and Hickory (No. 145) are the other North Carolina cities listed.