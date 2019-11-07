Durham ready to move forward with affordable-housing plans

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said preparations are underway to put a plan into action after voters approved a $95 million affordable-housing bond.

The plan includes getting 1,700 homeless individuals off the street, as well as helping 3,000 low-income renters and homeowners remain in or improve their homes.

City leaders said the overall plan is to provide affordable housing to 15,000 people in Durham over the next five years.

Schewel said the rollout of the plan won’t be instant, but the city had already begun preparing to implement the plan before the bond passed on Tuesday.

“The Durham Housing Authority, for example, has already got contractors for the development of the JJ Henderson site so they can put some new housing there and renovating JJ Henderson itself,” Schewel said.

Schewel said construction will start there very soon.

Plus, Schewel said the city will be creating a bond implementation committee to oversee the bond money.

Durham resident Tiffany White said she has struggled to find a comfortable, affordable place for her family to live.

“These developers and private companies have moved in and bought the property for cheap and swindled people out of their homes,” White said.

White said she fears the affordable housing plan will only help a small fraction of the people in Durham who need help, as she said thousands are on the waiting list for Section 8 housing.

“I’m not going to find anything here,” White said. “If I move out of Durham, I can find plenty. But here, no.”

Schewel said that this won’t help everybody, but he said it is a step in the right direction.

“There are still going to be the forces of gentrification because so many people are moving here every day,” Schewel said. “But this will be a big intervention against those market forces. This isn’t going to do the whole job, not by any means, but it’s a big bite out of the apple in terms of keeping our city more affordable and diverse.”

Some resident are also concerned that people will be displaced while renovations are being done on the existing affordable housing units.

Schewel said each location has its own plan for where these residents will stay and they all will be able to come back home once the renovations are complete.