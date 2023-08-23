DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The full results of soil testing at five Durham city parks are unveiled.

This comes after a study conducted at Duke University found elevated lead contamination in soil at Walltown, East End, and East Durham Parks.

According to an assessment report released by the city on Wednesday, eight samples “in the park area and creek” at Walltown Park were found with lead above the EPA threshold. The same number of samples collected at East Durham Park were also elevated “in the park area.”

The report mentions Northgate Park tested with one sample above the EPA standard in a playground. Lyon Park also saw a single sample elevated with lead “in a wooded area.” East End Park saw the same result with one sample above the threshold “in the park area.”

That EPA threshold for lead in soil within play areas is 400 parts per million.

The City of Durham says seven out of nine playground areas in the five parks were not tested because of fabric liners that “provide a barrier to bare soil.” However, two playgrounds at Northgate and East End parks were part of the sampling. Soil at one play area in Northgate Park was found to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead, but the area is now closed to the public.

After receiving the testing results, fencing and signage were installed at the areas of concern to “mark the area, provide information, and prohibit access.” But, areas that were not found with samples above the threshold are still open.

According to the city, the next steps include the continued closure of impacted locations, additional investigations into where the lead came from, and remediation and prevention of future exposure.

Those next steps also include the city’s plan to connect community members with “public health experts and information.”

Durham is expected to host another public meeting to announce the results in the near future. View the full results of the soil testing here.