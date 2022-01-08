Durham reopens 100-year-old community center after nearly $1 million renovation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The WD Hill Recreation Center in Durham has a new look.

Saturday, the city of Durham reopened the recreation center after completing a nearly $1 million renovation.

“We got a new roof, new HVAC system in place, new windows all throughout the system,” said Andre White, the recreation supervisor for Durham.

The city spent $980,000 to revitalize and enhance the facility using funds from Durham’s Capital Improvement Project.

“This is wonderful, the gym is beautiful, the lighting is great, they’ve redone the floor out here,” said Kevin Kelly.

He plays basketball every week at the recreation center. White says all the new features were much needed in a building that’s been a landmark in Durham since 1922.

“We have a lot of facilities that have been done over, we have several new facilities, this facility we feel because of its rich history we wanted to keep the entire structure going,” said White.

From a newly renovated basketball court to a brand-new mural, the recreation center is keeping its history alive.

Just ask tennis champion Bonnie Logan — the WD Hill Recreation Center is where her tennis journey started.

“We played tennis in the back, my brother and some of his friends and I came up with them and he taught me how to play tennis from there it was just, I was hooked,” said Logan. She says the new changes are more than just aesthetics.

“Progress, it means there’s no end to what we can do,” Logan added.

White says the goal is to bring more programs to community center now that they’re open again. He says the first project they’re planning is a brand-new community garden.