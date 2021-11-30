Durham Rescue Mission faces toy shortage ahead of Christmas giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission is facing a toy shortage just weeks ahead of its annual Christmas Community Dinner and Toy Giveaway.

The Mission asked the public to donate 3,000 new and unwrapped toys and games for children ages 7-12.

“Please join me in helping provide toys for needy children who will attend our Christmas event. Many of these children would not get a Christmas gift if it were not for the generosity of our community. I hope many of our friends who are out shopping will pick up an extra toy for kids ages 7-12 to donate to our toy drive,” said President and CEO Rob Tart.

The annual Christmas Community Dinner and Toy Giveaway will be held on Dec. 23 at the Durham Rescue Mission’s Center for Hope located at 1201 East Main Street on Durham.

Toys may be dropped off at 1201 East Main St. before Dec. 16.