DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission held its first in-person Easter event in the last few years Friday — serving more than 1,200 meals to struggling families.

The annual event was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission’s event gives people meals, as well as a basket of Easter goodies for children — and a bag of groceries. Clothing is also handed out.

The meals were hot dogs and barbecue, with volunteers starting to slow-cook the barbecue on Thursday.

Volunteers cooked 900 pounds of pork for the barbecue and nearly 3,000 hot dogs.

On Friday, 984 Easter baskets were given to children with 1,395 people attending the event, including 334 volunteers, the mission said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Also at the event, 3,355 articles of clothing were given away to children and families. Families also received 308 bags of groceries to help them at this time of the year.

The event also included free raffle drawings for a 65-inch UHD Smart TV, Chrome Books, a Nintendo Switch and 20 new bicycles, the news release said.

“This event was made possible by the generous donations of all the supporters and volunteers,” officials said in the release.