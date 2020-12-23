Durham Rescue Mission gives hot meals, toys to families in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission handed out warm meals and toys to those who need some extra help this holiday season.

About 200 turkeys and 140 hams were grilling to perfection since 11 p.m. Tuesday. Volunteers braved the bitter cold to put together Christmas meals for the community.

“It’s always (a) help to get help when you need it,” said Lois Hyman. She was in line at 8 a.m. Wednesday for the drive-thru event that was scheduled to start at noon.

“I’ve never been to one of these, but it’s been over here for quite a while and I’ve always wanted to go to one,” said 12-year-old Trinity Godfrey.

During a year that’s been trying for so many, the rescue mission is spreading Christmas cheer with a warm meal and toys for the kids.

“A lot of people who were living on a shoestring budget in 2019. Here in 2020, that shoestring has snapped. It’s broken,” said stewardship officer Ernie Mills, Jr.

This is a tradition for the rescue mission, but this year people aren’t able to share a meal together. Folks are getting their gifts and grub to go.

“A lot of people who walk here with their children — and that’s concerning to me that these folks, typically if you don’t have a car, you’re the poorest of the poor around — and now we don’t have a way to get those Christmas gifts to those children,” Mills said.

“It’s a blessing it is. It really is. Because not everyone is doing it this year and some people aren’t going to be as lucky, so I’m really blessed and thankful,” Hyman said.

The mission also giving away frozen turkeys and meals to last families for a few days.