DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Durham Rescue Mission welcomed hundreds of students from across the area to their annual Back to School Party.

Rob Tart, the CEO with the rescue mission, says they started the tradition more than 20 years ago.

He says it’s all about helping students feel prepared for whatever the school year brings. That means making sure they have plenty of pencils, notebooks, and even clothing.

There’s also games, music, and a big fan favorite at the event: the pork BBQ lunches.

“We started preparing about three months ago,” Tart said. “Now the people that cooked, some cooked all night long.”

One of the volunteers who cooked through the night is Michael Jordan.

“At about six o’clock [Thursday night] we closed the grills up, about 1,100 pounds of pork on them and let them cook all night,” Jordan explained.

He’s a local chef who volunteers with the rescue mission every year for this event, staying up throughout the night to serve people a warm meal, bring a smile to their face, and help students feel confident heading into the school year.

“It’s not a big commitment out of some people’s time, a big time commitment for some people, but it makes a world of a difference for a whole bunch of other people,” Jordan said.

The Durham Rescue Mission is also giving out $25 vouchers to their thrift stores that students can use to get even more clothing for school.