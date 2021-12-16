Durham Rescue Mission hosts community dinner, toy giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission will host their 44th Annual Christmas Community Dinner and Toy Giveaway on Dec. 23.

The mission holds this yearly event to provide the homeless and less fortunate with a traditional Christmas Dinner, toy giveaway, free groceries and clothing, and free carnival games with prizes.

“It’s feeling like Christmas. We are excited to have this event in person again! There are families suffering under the high prices of toys today, and for some children, this will be the only toys they get for Christmas,” said incoming CEO/President Rev. Rob Tart.

There will be grand prize drawings for a 65 inch Samsung UHD SmartTV, three Chromebooks, a Nintendo Switch and 20 bicycles. Each child will also receive three toys.

The event takes place in person at 1201 East Main St. in Durham from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.