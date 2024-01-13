DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday and Sunday are set to be the final days of moderate temperatures in the Triangle. In the next few days, it’s going to feel a lot more like winter.

The cold weather will impact everyone, especially those without homes and resources .

Local organizations are doing their best to help.

The Durham Rescue Mission has a very important mission this week: to send out their teams to the homeless population and get them what they need as the temperatures drop.

They hand out much-needed resources.

“In the ‘Bags of Hope’, it’s just a T-shirt bag that you might get at a grocery store. We’ll put things in it like a hand warmer, some snacks, a bottle of water and a few other things like that,” explained CEO Rob Tart.

The teams also remind everyone they meet that the Mission’s doors are always open.

“We do our best to never turn anybody away, and we don’t turn them away for a lack of space. As a matter of fact, we’ve been running very high attendance this whole year as 12 months or more. And even just last night, we had 20 people on the floor because we have so many people, even now,” Tart said.

He told CBS17 they have an average of 500 people a night.

Tart believes inflation is one reason behind the high number of their guests. He also knows there are a lot more people in the community who need assistance.

Tart is asking for the community to step up and help his teams help others.

“Go by our thrift stores and we can give out some ‘Bags of Hope.’ We ask for a $5 donation,” he explained. “If people want to get a bag or two from us and go out there and pass them out, that would be one of the most powerful things they can experience.”

There are other shelters available across the Triangle.

Wake County currently has White Flag Emergency Shelters available.

Information can be found here, or by calling 919.759.5607