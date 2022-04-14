DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Not only is smoke in the air but the aroma of generosity.

After a couple of years, the Durham Rescue Mission is now back with its Easter event.

“2018 was the last time we were able to do a full event on-site face to face. 2019 and 2020 we had difficulties with weather and things like that and with COVID. We did do a drive-through event last Easter,” said David Cash of the Durham Rescue Mission.

Cash along with volunteers spent Thursday preparing for the more than 2,000 people, including volunteers, expected to be on-site for Friday’s Easter community dinner and basket giveaway.

“Our desire is especially this time of year for Easter is to provide a meal. Provide families a place to come to enjoy the Easter season,” Cash said.

Not only will they serve hot meals, but give away things like clothes, toys, Easter baskets and groceries.

The event is happening as the inflation rate crept even higher last month. It rose to a level not seen in four decades.

“Well, they tell us it makes a big difference. Especially, the folks in the community here are the poor and the underserved,” said Cash.

Father and son Murphy and Lucas Rumple said missing sleep to work the grill is worth it.

“I fell in love with the mission of this place a long time ago. Just how they are able to open their doors and turn people’s lives around,” said Murphy Rumple.

The event kicks off at noon and will run through 3 p.m.