DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission is helping families by preparing meals this Easter. On Friday, the nonprofit put on its Easter event.

Volunteers cooked 900 pounds of pork for barbecue and about 3,000 hot dogs.

It’s the first time they’ve had the event in-person since the pandemic started.

On Friday, the crowds were back.

In addition to handing out food, volunteers also gave away bikes, Nintendo Switch game consoles, and televisions for kids in a raffle giveaway.

The vice president of the organization also said this year, volunteers assembled Easter baskets themselves so every child can take one home.

“In years past, we’ve noticed that inflation has caused the baskets to get a little chancy and a little pricey, so we wanted to build our own basket so the children could have something really nice this year for Easter,” said Ernie Mills Jr., Vice President of Development for the Durham Rescue Mission.

The Durham Rescue Mission said it is expecting a couple thousand to attend.