DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Battling anger and addiction, 27-year-old Cory Tiller lives at a Durham homeless shelter with about 450 others.

Since October, he has called it home.

“It has been something that I’ve struggled with in my life since my dad passed away,” Tiller said.

The Durham Rescue Mission, where Tiller resides, saw its resident population increase by nearly 30 percent from 2021 to 2022. And the numbers are just as high today.

Getting back on his feet, Tiller takes classes and money management courses.

“I want to be a good dad to my son,” he said. “It’s all about him. It’s not about me anymore.”

Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart concludes the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help with numbers.

“Since the normality has been coming back, homelessness has only increased because of all the separation that we had,” Tart said.

The Durham Rescue Mission held its annual community Easter dinner and basket giveaway on Friday afternoon, which hundreds attended.

The CEO said it’s an effort to unite the community with the homeless population.

“If they would’ve met them in Walmart or met them somewhere else, they probably would’ve never spoke to them,” Tart said. “But here, all those boundaries are dropped…On a day like today, we’re finding a lot of common ground.”

It was an experience Tiller cherishes as he plans to get a job fixing things when he gets out of homelessness.

“I know if I can change, anybody can,” Tiller said. “I mean that. If I can change, anybody can. It’s a constant struggle. But once you give it to Jesus, you can walk forward and press forward into that part of your life.”

Around 500 volunteers signed up for Friday’s event. The Durham Rescue Mission is set to host another Easter basket giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday after inclement weather diminished Friday’s attendance, event officials said.