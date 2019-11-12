Durham Rescue Mission sending out search teams to help homeless ahead of record low temps

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission will be sending out multiple teams to search for the homeless across the city as temperatures are expected to reach a record low Tuesday night.

During Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter, the Mission will send out three teams to search for the homeless under bridges, in the woods and in abandoned houses, according to a news release from the organization.

Temperatures were relatively mild to start the day Tuesday, but rain is in the forecast and that rain will drive temperatures down to around 40 by the early afternoon and then the temperature will plunge into the low 20s overnight.

“The combination of rain and cold temperatures dramatically increases the risk of hypothermia which the Rescue Mission hopes to avoid by opening its doors to those in need during these high-risk weather situations,” the release said. “A pleasant day that precedes a bitter day can be a trap for those homeless who do not have access to weather reports.”

The three search teams will consist of formerly homeless people who have been in the elements before and want to help make sure others don’t have to experience the dangerous weather.

The teams will be offering coffee and pastries to any homeless individuals they find and will encourage them to head to the Rescue Mission for hot meals and soup, as well as a way to get out of the elements.

The search will begin at 10 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now