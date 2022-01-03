Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to find the homeless, provide shelter ahead of possible snow

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teams from the Durham Rescue Mission are searching the community for homeless people that are sleeping outdoors ahead of Monday’s possible snow.

The search is part of Durham Rescue Mission’s “Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter.”

According to the Mission’s press release, many members of the homeless population “do not have access to weather reports and are unaware of the cold temperatures and rain/snow predicted for the Triangle.”

Rob Tart, DRM’s president and CEO, said, “This is the first cold weather of this winter season. It is imperative that we let the homeless know what is in front of them. It has been very warm over the past few days, and many are not prepared for the weather coming. We want to ensure that everyone has proper clothing and opportunity for shelter.”

Search teams left the Durham Rescue Mission’s Center for Hope at 10 a.m. to search for those in harm’s way and offer them a warm place to stay.

Strong storms moved through the area early on Monday and brought extremely heavy rain and winds that gusted as high as 49 mph in some parts of the Triangle. Temperatures are steadily dropping and snow is possible through the early afternoon hours across central North Carolina. Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the 20s.

When there is snow, freezing rain, and/or ice, the biggest threat to the homeless population is hypothermia because “No one can remain warm when they are wet in these frigid temperatures,” the release said.

All those who choose to stay at the Rescue Mission will be provided with warm shelter and hot food until the cold weather has ended.