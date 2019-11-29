Durham Rescue Mission serves 1,348 meals on Thanksgiving

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For its 45 years the Durham Rescue Mission has served a Thanksgiving meal to people in the community.

Each year the need grows and each year hundreds of volunteers step up to help make sure everyone has something to eat.

And, every year, the Thanksgiving meal starts with the bird.

Thursday was no different — with 80 turkeys on the grill, roasting to perfection.

Keeping out eye was the pit crew or just a few good volunteers.

They were ready to put their grilling skills to good use by serving those in need of a Thanksgiving meal at the Durham Rescue Mission

“There are a lot of people out there who are working job, they have a job and they are struggling to make ends meet,” said Ernie Mills Jr. of the Durham Rescue Mission. “They are paying the basic bills for the house but they don’t have a little extra money to put on a little bit something extra for Thanksgiving and that’s where we wanted to step in and give them that nice, traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

It’s a big meal, enough to feed more than 1,200 people. In fact, this year, 1,348 meals were served with the help of 569 volunteers, the group said Thursday afternoon.

There were 380 meals delivered to those who could not get to the Durham Rescue Mission.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now