DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Rescue Mission is holding an Easter celebration for the community.

Officials said the Annual Community Easter Dinner and Basket Giveaway is happening Friday next week.

The Community Easter Dinner is happening Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1201 E. Main Street in Durham.

President and CEO Rev. Rob Tart said, “we are excited once again to be hosting our annual Easter event. This is always a fun time to have the children from the community here at the Mission, winning prizes, and taking home Easter baskets. This is going to be a great time for the parents too, as we are giving away groceries, clothing, and some great prizes they would love.”

Attendees will get to enjoy an Easter meal, there will also be carnival games, a distribution of groceries and clothing, and every child that attends will get an Easter basket, officials shared.