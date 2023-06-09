DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the Durham Rescue Mission joined forces with staff from the Durham Police Department to not just volunteer, but build relationships.

“We’re thankful that the police are willing to come out, interact with our clients and let them know that they are humans, too,” Rob Tart with the Rescue Mission said.

Tart says sometimes their clients have interactions with police that leave bad tastes in their mouths and so working alongside each other fosters relationships with clients who sometimes feel forgotten.

“That’s the problem with homelessness, you are alone, it’s not a lack rooms, it’s a lack of relationships, and when people come and volunteer, they show them that they’re not alone,” Tart said.

Tart added that a large portion of the Rescue Mission’s budget comes from their thrift stores, and so getting volunteers in there to do the work is important for them to keep things running smoothly.