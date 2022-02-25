DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While the need for more affordable housing is a growing problem no matter where you live, people who live in Durham made their concerns known in a satisfaction survey recently released by the city.

According to the 2021 Durham Resident Satisfaction Survey, only 12 percent of those in the survey said they are satisfied with the availability of affordable housing in Durham.

That’s down from the 31.6 percent of the people surveyed in 2015 who said they were satisfied with the availability of affordable housing.

According to city leaders, affordable housing in Durham includes housing for families who make less than 80 percent of the area median income. For instance, that includes families of four who make less than $67,850.

The survey also showed that 75.2 percent were able to find a place they could afford in Durham, while 29.6 percent are paying more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent or a mortgage.

The ETC Institute, who conducted the survey, used a randomly selected sample of 727 households whose demographics reflect the population inside the city limits.

Tiffany White is a working mother from Durham who has three teenage children. She said she has been struggling for years to find an affordable place to live.

CBS 17 first interviewed White in November 2019 right after Durham voters passed a $95 million bond. the bond is part of a $161 million package that also includes federal funds.

Back then, White told CBS 17 she could not afford a home large enough for her family.

“I had to convert my living room to my daughter’s room,” White said.

CBS 17 caught up with White this week, and she told us she still has not found an affordable home where her family can live comfortably.

“There’s very few (homes with) four bedrooms, the prices are just, its crazy,” White said. “We voted for you to address the housing problem. I’ve built up my credit, I’ve got the job, I’ve got the income, and I still can’t find anywhere to live.”

White and thousands of other families in Durham are struggling to find affordable housing as more expensive apartments and homes are being built.

This includes the new million-dollar condos that will soon be built as part of The Novus, a new high-rise tower that will be built at 400 W. Main St.

“The demand of housing, the cost of housing has increased dramatically and so we’re trying to figure out ways to keep up quite frankly,” said Reginald J. Johnson, the community development department director for the City of Durham.

Johnson said since the $95 million bond passed in 2019, one affordable housing complex with 82 units has been completed downtown, the Willard Street Apartments.

Those apartments are for low to modest wage earners that make less than the city’s 60 percent median income range.

Johnson said there are five other complexes that are either under construction or renovation.

Four of those are Durham Housing Authority properties serving families or elderly persons that are low income which include Elizabeth Street Apartments, JJ Henderson Tower, JJ Henderson Apartments, and Laurel Oaks.

The Ross Road Apartment complex is a city-subsidized renovation project serving low-income households.

But Johnson said the apartments that have been completed don’t even put a dent in the growing need for affordable housing in the city. He added that there are at least 12,000 families in Durham spending more than 30 percent of their monthly salary on housing.

“For us to create additional permanent living, subsidized units, we need much more money to be able to do that,” Johnson said.

CBS 17 asked Johnson if the city would need to consider passing another bond to create more affordable housing.

“I suggest that we will have to eventually consider that, not necessarily now, but we will have to consider it because the resources are not enough to meet the challenge,” Johnson said.