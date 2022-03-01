DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In Durham, there’s been an average of two shooting incidents a day and more than 30 people have been shot since the beginning of 2022.

Six of those gunshot victims have died.

Last week, Mayor Elaine O’Neal said during a city council meeting she “won’t ever” speak to the media about efforts underway to address gun violence. She said she is doing work “behind the scenes” and she doesn’t want to jeopardize the relationships she’s forming in the community.

But some folks in the community tell CBS 17 they want more transparency and better communication from the mayor about what’s being done to address the gun violence.

“I feel that as taxpayers that we should know what our local city leaders are doing,” said Sylvester Williams, a pastor in Durham.

CBS 17 submitted an open records request, seeking all the emails sent and received from O’Neal that talked about gun violence since she took office.

The city sent CBS 17 about 20 emails that had been sent to the mayor since she took office. Some of them were sent to all city council members, but others were sent directly to the mayor.

Some of the emails were from constituents talking about their personal experiences dealing with gunfire in their communities, and the mayor’s assistant told CBS 17 that the mayor has not responded to any of those emails yet.

According to one email, a woman who lives in east Durham said she is “terrified in her home” of celebratory gunfire that goes off, and went on to say, “please let the public know what is being done.”

Another woman who lives on Eva Street told O’Neal and city council members in an email that at least seven homes on her street have been hit by bullets since 2018.

She said in one incident, a bullet came just feet away from where a baby slept.

The woman said in the email she told police she is “going to sleep scared every night.” She said when she asked a police officer what to do about this, she said he told her his “only advice was to move.”

Another resident sent an audio clip of celebratory gunfire from New Year’s Eve to the mayor. In the email, he described it as something that sounded like you would hear in a movie, as he said it was “just nonstop gunfire.”

This resident also said that he feels he lives in a safe neighborhood in southwest central Durham, but a roofer found five bullets on his roof recently. He said in the email they are likely all from celebratory gunfire.

Other emails sent to the mayor and city council members offered ideas for solutions.

Some community members sent links to council members about what other cities have done to curb gun violence.

Pastor Sylvester Williams sent an email to O’Neal and Durham Police Chief of Police Patrice Andrews in January offering an idea for how to help curb gun violence.

Williams said at least 100 pastors in Durham have come together and want to help by offering counseling services to at-risk youth in the community.

“A lot of them are looking for someone to actually show interest and give them time and attention,” Williams said. “This is what we’ve done in the church and in the community where I live.”

Williams said they want to reach more youth on a broader scale and that’s why he reached out to the mayor and police chief.

But he said he is still waiting for a response from both city officials.

“It’s really disappointing that I haven’t heard back,” Williams said. “We want the city to understand what we’re doing, so that the city can join in with us to help address some of the problems that we’re seeing.”

CBS 17 also reached out to O’Neal for a comment about the concerns from community members, but we are still waiting to hear back.

While we found the mayor has not responded yet to any of the emails, some city council members did respond to emails that were sent to all city council members.

O’Neal did say last week that she would talk more about crime-fighting efforts when there’s no chance the work she is doing will be jeopardized.