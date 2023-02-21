DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Brandon Williams remembers the meetings he had at the food court.

“This space here at Northgate Mall has in many ways been a public square for folks,” he said.

Now, the mall is slated for redevelopment after closing three years ago.

“The sense of this space being kind of a public square that’s accessible and open to folks is really critical,” Williams said.

As the chair of the Walltown Community Association’s Northgate Mall Committee, Williams says his group wants affordable retail, green space and environmental sustainability.

Considering more than 600 survey responses from members of the community, he also says many are asking for affordable housing.

“We think that it’d be a missed opportunity, with a 50-plus-acre site here in a center part of the city, to not include affordable housing,” Williams said.

But at a community meeting with the developer last Thursday, Williams says a second plan was proposed to bring in scientific labs, research and office space.

The property owners — Northwood Retail — released a statement to CBS 17.

“We value the feedback shared by the community members who attended last week’s presentation. We will be working diligently to determine what components we can incorporate into our plan and look forward to sharing those updates with the community in the near future.”

“This redevelopment has to create connection for the community and that starts with people being able to afford to live here,” Williams said.

A rezoning of the property needs to be passed by the city council before the project moves forward.

Williams says he’s been told construction would start in 2024.