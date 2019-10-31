Durham residents hold community meeting to raise awareness amid gun violence

Five people were shot and one died in two separate drive-by shootings in Durham Monday night (CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of residents who live near downtown Durham is raising awareness about the need to take back the streets after multiple shootings in the Bull City.

Regina Mays lives in the Franklin Village Apartments on East Main Street.

The mother of five said there was a shooting outside her apartment on Monday morning.

“We heard loud shots come,” Mays said. “I knew it was close, but I didn’t know exactly how close it was.”

Mays decided it was time to take action and so she decided to hold a community meeting at the Holton Resource Center.

Mays spent the morning handing out flyers to people as she said this is a time when the community needs to step up and take back the streets.

“I believe there is definitely power in numbers and there is power in presence,” Mays said. “When you get there and when you get that, you gain your own sense of power back.”

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis spoke to CBS 17 after the string of recent shootings.

“It does require you to step back and say we’ve got to do something different,”

Davis said some of them have been gang-related and the police department will be enhancing their gang unit.

“We are seeing more gang activity and more violence than that eight-member unit can handle,” Davis said. “So what we plan to do is identify investigators in other areas and enhance that gang unit.”

While the Durham City Council voted down hiring more police officers earlier this year, Chief Davis said her department needs them.

“Visibility is a deterrent, it absolutely is,” Davis said. “We have proof that visibility is a deterrent, not just in the city but around the country.”

The community meeting will be held at the Holton Resource Center on Driver Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

